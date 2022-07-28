Picturing the Humanitarian Response in Western Ukraine

War has displaced more than six million people inside Ukraine, in addition to the refugees who have fled across borders. More action is needed, not just to meet their basic needs, but also to develop a long-term humanitarian assistance strategy.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 escalated a war simmering since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and backed separatist militias in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Europe’s biggest conflict in decades sent millions of people fleeing into neighbouring countries. Within Ukraine, more than six million displaced persons are now living in central or western regions like Lviv or Ivano-Frankivsk.

Communities and civil society were quick to supply the uprooted people with food, shelter and other basic necessities, often filling gaps in the state’s response. Their charity and volunteer labour was crucial in coping with the immediate emergency, but it is not sustainable. As the war drags on, donor nations and the international organisations they fund will need to shoulder more of the task of assisting displaced Ukrainians. They should prioritise long-term approaches to assistance, in which local civil organisations take the lead, but which lay the groundwork for government services to pick up the challenge in the future.

In June 2022, Crisis Group visited several towns in the Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. We spoke to the aid workers on the front lines of the response, as well as to displaced people, about how to meet basic needs and build a sustainable humanitarian strategy.