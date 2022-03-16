People in Need is working to get aid as far as possible into Eastern Ukraine. The biggest problem is drinking water

In the first two weeks of the invasion of Ukraine, People in Need has transported five trains and five trucks of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

In the East, we have been supplying drinking water by tanker to villages whose water supply systems have been damaged by shelling. We also operate a truck distributing jerry cans of water to those who need them.

Thanks to People in Need's local partners and staff, additional aid is reaching the worst affected areas. PIN has financially supported the operations of dozens of local NGOs to provide the most needed items for internally displaced people and for the population in the areas where the fighting is ongoing. People in Need was the first major humanitarian organization to provide large scale humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

War-damaged water pipes

Shortages of drinking water have plagued eastern Ukraine for a long time, and the Russian invasion has made the situation significantly worse. Due to the fighting, water pipes have been damaged. In many places, constant shelling and the threat of danger make it almost impossible to make repairs. Additionally, many places are entirely cut off from the water supply due to heavy fighting. A consequence of this is that people resort to sourcing water by catching rain or melted snow.

"Water has become a life-saving commodity in Ukraine at the moment. People are hiding in basements, shelters, garages and are dehydrated," says Jan Mrkvička, Director of People in Need's Humanitarian and Development Section.

People in Need has sent a truckload of water containers directly from Prague. More trucks with water containers will follow shortly. In parts of Ukraine, there is water in wells. However, people often have no way to store it. Thus, PIN's provision of containers will make it possible to store water from underground wells and reservoirs.