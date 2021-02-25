From the people of Japan: state of art medical equipment for the hospitals in Ukraine [EN/UK]

The handover ceremony marks the fifth anniversary of humanitarian assistance provided through a partnership between the Ministry of Defense, the Government of Japan and UNOPS in Ukraine; Ambassador of Japan announces new project for 2021

Irpin (Ukraine), 25 February 2021 – More than 18,000 patients will benefit annually from the diagnostic equipment that the Ambassador of Japan, H.E. Takashi Kurai handed over to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anatolii Petrenko, in a ceremony at the Military Medical Centre in Irpin today. The digital x-ray is delivered within the “Emergency Assistance for the Healthcare System of Ukraine” project, implemented by UNOPS, with the financial support of the people of Japan of USD 1,736,545.

Thanking the Government of Japan and the UNOPS for cooperation, Deputy Minister Petrenko, added his appreciation of the medical staff, and the “great job in rehabilitation and for being in the frontline of the struggle with COVID-19”.

H.E. Takashi Kurai, the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine, highlighted the continuous support of Japan to the country, in “its efforts for further democratisation and economic reforms since independence. Since 2014, Japan has allocated approximately USD 1.88 billion in grants and loans to Ukraine”. The Ambassador added that this year Japan will fund an additional project worth USD 1.75 million with UNOPS, for the medical assistance to the Ministry of Defence. “ This will increase the total amount of this kind of support to almost USD 6.5 million since 2014”.

During 2020 project, UNOPS also procured equipment for the Military Medical Centre in Kharkiv - one surgical microscope and electrosurgical system for laparoscopy and Military Medical Centre in Lviv - x-ray system, one stationery digital x-ray system for two working spaces and one electrosurgical system for laparoscopy. Training was provided to all medical personnel who use the equipment.

“At UNOPS, we are honored to be a part of this joint effort. We all know that modern medical equipment is vital for the health system of any country, especially for essential health services during the time of pandemic. UNOPS will continue maintaining the highest international standards in project management and procurement to ensure that the hospitals in Ukraine receive the best equipment possible”, Irina Sahakyan Vetter, UNOPS Ukraine Director, said.

The Military Medical Clinical Centre in Irpin was established in 2014, and conducts around 18,000 radiographic diagnostics every year. The delivered digital x-ray system will contribute not only to the number of patients that can be diagnosed, but also to the quality of the imagery.

Previous projects, implemented by UNOPS, with support of the people of Japan since 2016, provided the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine as well as the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine with modernised medical equipment, the National Police of Ukraine with the radio communications equipment, the State Emergency Services with the demining equipment, and the water company situated in the conflict-affected areas with the utility vehicles and personal protective equipment.

About UNOPS

UNOPS mission is to help people build better lives and countries achieve peace and sustainable development. Organisation’s vision is a world where people can live full lives supported by appropriate, sustainable and resilient infrastructure and by the efficient, transparent use of public resources in procurement and project management.

In response to the request of the Government of Ukraine, UNOPS opened an office in Ukraine in 2017, which provides a broad spectrum of services to the Government and the people of Ukraine. Currently, its portfolio of projects exceeds USD 65 million, and covers the areas of rule of law, crisis recovery, good governance, human resources management, and procurement. The projects have been funded by the European Union (EU), the Government of Ukraine, UNHCR, the Government of Japan, Government of Canada and others.

