Overview of the current state of education and science in Ukraine in terms of Russian aggression (as of September 05 – 25, 2022) [EN/UK]

General information

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as of September 20, 2022 the number of refugees fled Ukraine for other countries since 24.02.2022 is more than 13,08 million persons.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine as of September 24, 2022, since the beginning of the war, 391 children have been killed and 773 wounded. This data does not include data from areas where the active hostilities take place.

As of September 23, 2022, 2551 educational institutions have been damaged by bombing and shelling, 291 of them are completely destroyed.

On September 06, 2022, the MoES representatives held an online meeting with German Federal Ministry of Education and Research staff. During the meeting the practical issues of education process organization for forcibly displaced Ukrainian school students and students were discussed.

On September 08, 2022, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet participated in the annual Conference of universities of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - 2022.

During the meeting the participants discussed the state and perspectives of Ukrainian higher education development in terms of russian war against Ukraine. The Minister Serhiy Shkarlet informed that within the framework of the large-scale unification initiative, the "Twinning" project has already united almost 90 Ukrainian universities with foreign higher education institutions for long-term cooperation in various areas, and currently 144 universities from Ukraine have registered to participate in the project.

Thanks to the support of the Association of Universities of the United Kingdom, leading British universities joined the project, and their example intensified the interest in the event of universities in the EU,

Canada, the USA, Australia and New Zealand. The government of Great Britain has announced financial support for the activities of partners within this project.

Also, 5 million pounds has been allocated for Ukrainian-British research projects of universities participating in the initiative; the "XTH Market" company announced grant support to universities with a total value of 15 million pounds for a period of 3 years; the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) is going to join "Twinning" with more than 20 German universities ready to become partners of Ukrainian higher education institutions; Cormack Consultancy Group invested more than 140 thousand pounds in the implementation of the project. Minister Serhiy Shkarlet expressed his gratitude to the British partners for comprehensive help and full support of Ukraine in various fields, in particular in education and science.

On September 08, 2022, the online meeting between Serhiy Shkarlet, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, and João Costa, Minister of Education of Portugal, took place. During the meeting the challenges for Ukrainian education and scientific systems in the conditions of full-scale russian military aggression were discussed, in particular providing the access to Ukrainian education for displaced school students and students from Ukraine.

Minister Serhiy Shkarlet expressed his gratitude to Portuguese colleague for comprehensive support of Ukrainian education process participants and education and scientific employees, residing in Portugal, assistance in preparation for holding in Lisbon the National Multidisciplinary Test for Ukrainian entrants.

The Minister of Education of the Portuguese Republic informed that currently about 15 thousand Ukrainian children temporarily displaced from Ukraine reside in Portugal and only about 4 thousand Ukrainian children are registered in Portuguese schools. Minister João Costa also informed that all necessary measures are currently being taken to integrate Ukrainian children into the Portuguese education system.