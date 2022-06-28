Overview of the current state of education and science in Ukraine in terms of Russian aggression (as of June 13-25, 2022)

General information

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as of June 21, 2022 the number of refugees fled Ukraine for other countries since 24.02.2022 is more than 8,0 million.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine as of June 27, 2022, since the beginning of the war, 339 children have been killed and 614 wounded. This data does not include data from areas where the active hostilities take place.

As of June 24, 2022, 2061 educational institutions have been damaged by bombing and shelling, 212 of then are completely destroyed.

Under the initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky United24 a special account was opened by the National Bank of Ukraine for the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine to fundraise on restoration of institutions and establishments damaged and destroyed as a result of russian aggression, material and technical base, purchase of computer and other equipment, software, school buses, development of educational programs and learning tools.

The Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was approved on June 24, 2022 regulating the start of the academic year during martial law in Ukraine. The new academic year will start in schools on the 1st of September 2022 and will last till June 30, 2023. Universities are recommended to start learning on August 15, 2022.

On June 13, 2022 the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet took part in the G7 Science Ministers' meeting, and informed on the how Ukrainian research and innovation system operates in terms of russian aggression and on urgent tasks, the solutions of which are being worked on by the Ministry team jointly with foreign partners. In their speeches, the G7 Science Ministers emphasized the full support to Ukraine, Ukrainian students and researchers.

On June 15, 2022 the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet took part in the conference "The Ukraine crisis: responses from the European higher education and research sectors", organized by the MoES, All European Academies (ALLEA), Kristiania University College, International Science Council (ISC).

On June 16, 2022 the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet met the Minister of Education, Science and Sports of Lithuania Jurgita Šiugždinienė. The issues of holding the National Multidisciplinary Test and organization of learning for Ukrainian children temporarily residing in Lithuania due to russian aggression against Ukraine were discussed. Madame Minister informed on introduction of 5 lessons of Ukrainian language per week and assured in further assistance and creating decent conditions for teaching and learning for Ukrainian children. It was agreed on further cooperation and to establish a joint working group to coordinate issues in education.

On June 16, 2022 the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet met the Ambassador of Finland to Ukraine Päivi Laine. The parties discussed issues of cooperation in education between Ukraine and Finland, including implementation of mutual educational projects. The Minister informed Madame Ambassador on internal procedures for the entry into force of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Finland amending the Agreement on the implementation of the project "Finnish support for the reform of the Ukrainian school", signed on May 26, 2022.

On June 22, 2022 he Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet met the Ambassador of India to Ukraine Harsh Kumar Jain. The parties discussed issues on development and extension of cooperation in education and science between Ukraine and the Republic of India. The parties noted the importance of holding a regular meeting of the Joint Ukrainian-Indian Committee for Scientific and Technical Cooperation. The Ambassador raised the issue of the opportunity of online learning for Indian students in Ukraine in the first semester of the 2022/2023 academic year.

The Ministry addressed to the Ministry of Education of the Republic of India to consider the possibility to provide for school buses to organize transportation of Ukrainian school students and teachers in the new school year.

On June 23, 2022 an online meeting with Tomasz Rzymkowski, State Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Science of Poland was held, where draft of international agreements and creating conditions to hold the National Multidisciplinary Test for Ukrainian university entrants in Poland were discussed.

During the conversation the parties also discussed the issues of meeting the educational needs of the Polish national minority in Ukraine and the Ukrainian national minority in Poland, which are regulated by the educational legislation and international treaties of Ukraine and the Republic of Poland.

The MoES team took part in the Council of Europe Global Forum 2022 Higher Education Leadership for Democracy, Sustainability, and Social Justice (15-17.06.2022).