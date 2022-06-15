Overview of the current state of education and science in Ukraine in terms of Russian aggression (as of June 06 - 11, 2022) [EN/UK]

General information

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as of June 09, 2022 the number of refugees fled Ukraine for other countries is more than 7,36 million.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine as of June 13, 2022, since the beginning of the war, 288 children have been killed and 527 wounded. This data does not include data from areas where the active hostilities take place.

As of June 11, 2022, 1297 educational institutionan have been dameged by bombing and shelling, 194 of them are completely destroyed.

In the framework of Ukraine’s co-chairing in the Priority Area 9 "People and Skills" of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region the Ministerial delegation took part in the 10th International Stakeholder Conference (June 09, 2022) and the 22th Steering Group meeting (June 10, 2022).

Preschool, school, out-of-school education. Inclusive learning

Current situation as of June 11, 2022

Preschool education. As of June 11, 2022, 640 preschool education institutions have been damaged, 50 - have been completely destroyed.

2,656 preschool institutions use various forms of distance work with parents and children; 1,441 institutions accept children; 135 institutions work in blended format, the duty groups are functioning in 1,456 institutions; 5,261 children among IDP are enrolled to the preschool education institutions, in particular in Zhytomyr oblast - 1,006, Lvivska oblast - 796, Chernivtsi oblast - 667, Kyiv oblast - 636.

688 preschool education institutions in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk,

Kirovograd, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky and Cherkasy oblasts are used as reception centers for IDPs.

School and out-of-school education. As of June 11, 2022, 118 schools, out-of-school and specialized education institutions have been destroyed, 922 - have been damaged.

According to the operational information from regional education authorities (as of June 09), 3,723 general secondary schools operate in distance format; 218 schools use blended learning approach. 18 schools have started offline classes (in Zakarpatska oblast - 4, in Kyiv oblast - 4, in Lviv oblast - 10).

In 125 schools, where the security situation remains tense, the educational process has been suspended (in Donetsk oblast - 9, Mykolaiv oblast - 5, Kharkiv oblast - 16). 1,387 educational institutions are in temporarily occupied territories.

9,081 schools (as of June 09) have completed the educational process.

As of June 09, 2022, 79,015 internally displaced children have joined learning in schools at the places of their temporary residence. 2,778,122 students completed the school year.

As of June 09, 2022, 651,021 students and 24,016 school educators have fled abroad.

Inclusive learning. According to operational information, 291 special education institutions, orphanages and sanatorium schools have resumed their work and provided the educational process for children with SEN, including children who are abroad, in offline, distance of blended format. Due to hostilities the educational process has been suspended in 22 specialized educational institutions (in Donetsk oblast - 4, Zaporizhzhia oblast - 10, Mykolaiv oblast - 1, Luhansk oblast - 7).

Since the beginning of the russian military aggression, 29 special education institutions have been damaged as a result of hostilities.

In general secondary schools (special schools, training and rehabilitation centers, sanatoriums, orphanages, gymnasiums, lyceums) are residing 1,312 children now, among them 349 orphans and children deprived of parental care, 390 - students of these institutions and 922 temporarily displaced students from the most dangerous regions of Ukraine.

1,163 children are residing in boarding houses in the places with better security situation (Dnipropetrovska oblast - 18, Zakarpattia oblast - 161, Ivano-Frankivsk oblast - 45, Poltava oblast - 151, Chernivtsi oblast - 47, Ternopil oblast - 75, Lviv oblast - 601, Vinnytsia oblast - 28, Cherkasy oblast - 21, Khmelnytskyi oblast -16).

At the same time, 134 children are in boarding houses of educational institutions located in regions where active hostilities took place (Sumy oblast - 27 (14 orphans), Chernihiv oblast - 107 (66 orphans), 15 children (13 orphans) are in the occupied territories in Mykolaiv oblast, but in the same time all children are in safe conditions.

365 children with SEN, including 146 orphans and children deprived of parental care have been displaced to the boarding houses at educational institutions of Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Poltava, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky oblasts.

2,028 children with SEN have been evacuated abroad, including 1,072 orphans and children deprived of parental care.

In total, 1,267 children were evacuated abroad from special educational institutions, sanatorium schools (sanatorium boarding schools), orphanages in organized groups including: 651 to Poland, 267 to Italy, 34 - to Germany, 66 to Czech Republic, 105 to Turkey, 85 to Spain, 59 to Romania.

The rest of children with SEN fled abroad with their parents.