Overview of the current state of education and science in Ukraine in terms of Russian aggression (as of July 25 - August 13, 2022) [EN/UK]

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as of August 11, 2022 the number of refugees fled Ukraine for other countries since 24.02.2022 is more than 10,64 million persons.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine as of August 15, 2022, since the beginning of the war, 361 children have been killed and 711 wounded. This data does not include data from areas where the active hostilities take place.

As of August 12, 2022, 2300 educational institutions have been damaged by bombing and shelling, 286 of then are completely destroyed.

The procedure for transferring funds by the coordinators of ITA and cross-border cooperation projects/programs financed by the EU to foreign co-executors has been simplified. The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine amended NBU Resolution No. 18 dated 24.02.2022. Since this moment project coordinators in the framework of “Horizon Europe” and “Erasmus+” programs can transfer funds to foreign projects’ co-executors without request to the MoES or obtaining the special NBU permit.

On August 08, 2022, Serhiy Shkarlet, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, and Jane Mann, Managing Director of Cambridge Partnership for Education, signed the bilateral Memorandum of understanding. The memorandum envisages cooperation for the implementation of the project "Support of displaced Ukrainian students and teachers in host countries and transformation of Ukrainian school education for the future with the aim of supporting agreed directions of education for temporarily displaced Ukrainian schoolchildren and their effective reintegration into the rebuilt and improved Ukrainian system of general secondary education."

On August 09, 2022, Andrii Vitrenko, First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine had a meeting with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa H.E. Andre Johannes Groenewald. The bilateral cooperation issues in education and science, the challenges for the educational system of Ukraine as a result of russian war against Ukraine were discussed.

On August 11, 2022, Serhiy Shkarlet, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, had a meeting with Hellenic Charge D'affaires in Ukraine Emmanuil Andrulakis. The actual issues on cooperation were discussed, in particular the challenges for the educational system of Ukraine as a result of russian war against Ukraine and foreign students study in wartime, Greek language learning in HEIs, continuation of further collaboration between Ministries and new project in spheres of education and science implementation.