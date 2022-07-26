Overview of the current state of education and science in Ukraine in terms of Russian aggression (as of July 11 - 23, 2022) [EN/UK]

General information

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as of July 19, 2022 the number of refugees fled Ukraine for other countries since 24.02.2022 is more than 9,57 million persons.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine as of July 25, 2022, since the beginning of the war, 358 children have been killed and 686 wounded. This data does not include data from areas where the active hostilities take place.

As of July 22, 2022, 2188 educational institutions have been damaged by bombing and shelling, 221 of then are completely destroyed.

On July 22, 2022, Serhiy Shkarlet, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine met Robert Jenkins, UNICEF Global director for Education, Murat Sahin, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine and education program specialists. The parties discussed preparation to the new school year, in particular, availability and equipment of bomb shelters in educational institutions, privision of textbooks for school children, training of teachers on providing psychological support to education process participants, provision of digital devices for teachers etc. The Minister invited UNICEF to upgrading of Ukraine’s Recovery Plan and provide for expert support for its implementation.

On July 19, 2022, the first Deputy Minister Andrii Vitrenko and the Director-General of Directorate for Digital Transformation Dmytro Zavgorodnyi took part in the High Level Group for Education, organized by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports of the Czech Republic. The main issues discussed during the event dealt with digital transformation of education sector with an emphasis on supporting students digital skills and competencies, as well as cooperation between the EU and Ukraine after the end of the large-scale brutal aggression of russian federation. Andrii Vitrenko informed the participants on the current situation in Ukrainian education, presented plans for the postwar period, spoke on current challenges and the impact of war to youth, education and training and labour market.

On July 20, 2022, Oleksii Shkuratov, the Deputy Minister for European Integration held a meeting with Magyar Levente, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, where bilateral cooperation in education between Ukraine and Hungary was discussed, as well as support and aid provided by Hungary to Ukrainian people in terms of full-scale russian war against Ukraine. Levente Magyar informed Ukrainian colleagues on the decision of the Government of Hungary to help in reconstruction of school and hospital in Kyiv oblast as well as provision of 1000 state scholarships for Ukrainian citizens in the framework of Hungarian scholarship programme «Stipendium Hungaricum».

The MoES team jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service, the National Police provided the Heads of Oblast Military Administrations, professional pre-higher, higher education institutions with Guidelines on preparation of an educational institution to the new 2022/2023 academic year and the heating season. Guidelines include clarifications regarding civil protection in terms of armed aggression of russian federation, occupational health and safety, as well as issue of bomb shelter organization.