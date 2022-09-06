Overview of the current state of education and science in Ukraine in terms of Russian aggression (as of August 15 - September 03, 2022) [EN/UK]

General information

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as of August 30, 2022 the number of refugees fled Ukraine for other countries since 24.02.2022 is more than 11,98 million persons. About 5.3 million people returned to Ukraine (since 28.02.2022).

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine as of September 05, 2022, since the beginning of the war, 382 children have been killed and 740 wounded. This data does not include data from areas where the active hostilities take place.

As of September 02, 2022, 2461 educational institutions have been damaged by bombing and shelling, 284 of them are completely destroyed.

The International August Pedagogical Scientific and Practical Conference “Education, educators - resilient in wartime” took place on August 18, 2022.

The event involved MPs, representatives of governmental authorities, of the Presidential Office, oblast military administrations, local self-government authorities, and educational civil society organizations.

The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet has presented 4 models of learning in general secondary institutions in terms of full scale Russian aggression against Ukraine, based on 4 possible types of residence of the students:

educational process participants who reside or have returned to territories that are significantly distant from hostilities;

internally displaced educational process participants;

students from areas of active hostilities or temporarily occupied territories;

students temporarily residing outside Ukraine.

An informational and analytical collections "'Education of Ukraine under martial law" and "Education of Ukraine under martial law. Psychological support of educational process participants" were issued.

On August 19, 2022 a working meeting of the Sectoral Working Group on Education and Science under the MoES took place aiming to discuss the draft Expression of Interest to access the Global Partnership for Education Multiplier funding facility for Ukraine.

On August 22-24, 2022, a delegation of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports of the Czech Republic, headed by the Minister Vladimir Baláš, visited Ukraine. The parties discussed the situation in the field of education and science of Ukraine during martial law, in particular, the steps taken by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine to ensure the sustainability of learning and teaching, the creation of safe conditions for all participants in the educational process, and preparation for the new academic year. Vladimir Baláš informed on measures to support Ukrainian children in the Czech Republic, in particular, on the development of the Saturday school program.

On August 31, 2022, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet met the President of the Board of Directors of the European Public Law Organization Spyridon Flogaitis. The parties discussed the current situation in the field of education and science in Ukraine in the context of European integration and the implementation of systemic reform of justice in Ukraine.

On September 01, 2022, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet and Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas visited a school in Kyiv. During the visit, they inspected shelters, classrooms and talked to teachers, students and parents. The Minister expressed gratitude to VP Schinas for the visit, and to the entire European Commission for supporting Ukraine and helping our citizens who were forced to flee abroad.