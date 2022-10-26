Overview of the current state of education and science in Ukraine in terms of Russian aggression (as of 26 September - 25 October 2022) [EN/UK]

General information

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as of October 18, 2022 the number of refugees fled Ukraine for other countries since 24.02.2022 is more than 14,33 million persons.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine as of October 24, 2022, since the beginning of the war, 430 children have been killed and 820 wounded. This data does not include data from areas where the active hostilities take place.

As of October 21, 2022, 2677 educational institutions have been damaged by bombing and shelling, 331 of them are completely destroyed.

On September 26, 2022, the meeting between Andrii Vitrenko, the First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, and Estonian Centre for International Development representatives (ESTDEV) was held. Ukraine's Recovery Plan was discussed. The Ukrainian side was informed on the assistance to Zhytomyr oblast.

On October 05, 2022 Serhiy Shkarlet, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, has met with Graham Long, the Chief of Education at «Education Cannot Wait» (ECW). As result of the meeting it was announced the key needs in education sector: safe and healthy educational environment (recovery of schools, shelters, school buses, modern equipment); supporting sustainability of the New Ukrainian School reform; teacher professional development; MHPSS - mental health and psychological and socioemotional support.

On October 5, 2022, the regular meeting of the Interinstitutional Working Group on Safe School Declaration implementation took place. There were discussed the issues of the current state of education in terms of russian aggression as well as progress in implementing the National plan on Safe School Declaration.

On October 06, 2022, Serhiy Shkarlet, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, has met with delegation of EU Ministers responsible for education and science: Tõnis Lukas, Minister of Education and Research of the Republic of Estonia, Anita Muižniece, Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Latvia, Jurgita Šiugždinienė, Minister of Education, Science and Sports of Lithuania, Jaroslav Miller, Deputy Minister of Education, Youth and Sports of Czech Republic, Tomasz Rzymkowski, State Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Science of Poland.

On October 20, 2022, Serhiy Shkarlet, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, met with Peter Wagner, Head Service for Foreign Policy Instruments of the European Commission. During the meeting there were discussed the following issues: renovation of damaged schools, study of children in Ukraine and host countries of their temporary residence, MHPSS projects implementation for all educational process participants and digital devices provision.