Over 70,000 Ukrainians supported through UNICEF hotline [EN/UK]

The support service has become a valuable lifeline for scores of families.

More than 70,000 people in Ukraine have been reached with social services and assistance through a new hotline launched by UNICEF.

The hotline aims to provide support to those who have found themselves in crisis and helps to connect them with relevant services. Experienced social workers and case managers from the Ukrainian Child Rights Network are on hand to provide consultations.

The majority of people who contact the hotline are seeking humanitarian assistance, as the war in Ukraine continues to take its toll. Many families now need help with restoration of documents, housing, employment and mental health support. Others have received humanitarian assistance, such as hygiene kits, bedding sets, stationery and baby diapers.

The specialists ask questions, try to better understand their problems and suggest the best solutions. They also collaborate with government services to resolve issues such as evacuation, crossing the border, violations of child rights, humanitarian assistance and support options.

Since the project began, case managers have supervised 1,200 complex cases of families with children.

If you or your relatives need help, please call the Spilno hotline on 0 800 600 017 and select 2 in the voice menu.

