Over 6,000 youngsters from 30 Zakarpattia communities unite at Spilno Camp [EN/UK]

Over the course of summer 2022, Spilno Camp took place in three areas of Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region – in Svalyava, Irshava and Uzhgorod. More than 6,000 displaced and local children and youth living in Zakarpattya participated. Most of the displaced came from the Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The project was launched by NGO Cultural Platform Zakarpattya, in partnership with the Zakarpattya Regional State Administration and local authorities, with the support of UNICEF Ukraine.

The main goal of Spilno Camp was to promote social cohesion between displaced populations and host communities, as well as helping children to adapt to difficult situations. In addition, project participants received useful knowledge and creative skills from leading experts.

Working with lecturers and mentors from the creative sector, children and young people learned to create their own stories and videos, tried themselves in the role of directors, actors, journalists, designers, firefighters and even mayors. Each cycle of thematic classes was a combination of theoretical and practical knowledge, on the basis of which children and teenagers created their own content.

The results of their work with mentors included videos, posters and billboards, music tracks and NFT. The children discussed topics including nutrition, health, hygiene, vaccination, mine safety, democracy, equality and environmental protection.

Camp activities were designed to help children and youth to adapt, as well as the formation of positive relationships with peers and parents.

Spilno Camp also featured over 30 sports leagues, jointly launched with the All-Ukraine movement of Oleksandr Pedan Junior, over 20 movie screenings from Planeta Kino and more than 300 master classes from leading experts in the innovative sector and creative economy.

Since February 24, Zakarpattya has sheltered over 400,000 Ukrainians who have fled from active hostilities. War and displacement can have a devastating impact on children's development, stress resistance, relationships and their attitude toward society and themselves. Spilno Camp aims to help children mitigate trauma, increase resilience through socialisation activities and improve social cohesion.

