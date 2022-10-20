Outlook Study for Ukraine on Advancement of Business Membership Organizations and Business Development Services [EN/UK]

The “Outlook Study for Ukraine on Advancement of Business Membership Organizations and Business Development Services” aims at strengthening business membership organizations (BMOs) and their service offerings, taking into account best international practices and the context, vision and needs of local MSMEs in Ukraine.

The study was conducted in several stages during 2021 and 2022, using both primary and secondary data. The primary data collection consisted of representative samples from five macro-regions collected from a survey of 1,000 Ukrainian MSMEs, from focus group discussions with business representatives of different sizes and interviews with key sector experts. The secondary collection focused on an analysis of best international practices in the development of business associations and business development services.

The findings of this research will be of value to BMOs interested in increasing the efficiency of their operations and the satisfaction of their members, businesses and organizations interested in establishing/joining a BMO, and private and state institutions looking to engage with MSMEs in the public policy discussion.

This publication was created under the Swiss-Ukrainian Project “Strengthening MSME Business Membership Organizations in Ukraine,” which is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and with the support of Switzerland.