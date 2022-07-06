Outcome Document of the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC2022: ‘Lugano Declaration’ (Lugano, 4–5 July, 2022)

We, the Heads of State and Government, Ministers and high representatives of Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Republic of Türkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States of America as well as the highest officials and high representatives of the Council of Europe, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Commission, the European Investment Bank and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development,

taking part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC2022 in Lugano, Switzerland, from 4 to 5 July, 2022, co-hosted by the Governments of Switzerland and Ukraine;

condemning the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine in the strongest terms and urging the Russian Federation to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory without delay;

reiterating our full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and for the respect for international law, including international humanitarian law;

recognizing that the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine – including deliberate targeting of civilians – has led to significant loss of life, catastrophic destruction of infrastructure, schools, hospitals, civilian housing and cultural heritage, an acute humanitarian crisis, profound economic and financial loss to Ukraine, and has destabilized global supply chains and threatened global food security;

taking note of the decision of the European Council in Brussels on 23–24 June, 2022, to recognize the European perspective of Ukraine and grant Ukraine EU candidate country status;

welcoming the timely holding of the Conference, which serves as the international kick-off for the recovery process of Ukraine; by the present political, legally non-binding, document :

fully commit to supporting Ukraine throughout its path from early to long-term recovery, and linking this to Ukraine’s European perspective and EU candidate country status; encourage and welcome all commitments to provide coordinated political, financial and technical support to this end;

endorse the guiding principles for the recovery process annexed to this document (‘Lugano Principles’);

recognize the Ukraine-led draft of the Recovery and Development Plan as an overarching framework guiding the recovery process, allowing for coordinated multi-stakeholder participation and partnerships, and look forward to engaging on refining and implementing the plan; recognize that the Recovery and Development Plan is a living document which will need to be consulted and adapted over time to reflect changing circumstances;

support the establishment of an effective coordination platform between the Government of Ukraine and all its bilateral as well as multilateral partners, organizations and international financial institutions for the preparation and implementation of Ukraine’s Recovery and Development Plan, building on existing structures and establishing a clear link with the broad reform agenda; affirm that integrity, transparency and accountability are essential for the successful implementation of the National Recovery and Development Plan; stress the importance of fair and transparent development finance, lending and borrowing practices in accordance with international rules, standards and recognized principles; 1

welcome innovative approaches to recovery, such as digital transformation, green energy transition, national and international innovative and sustainable financing, including harnessing possible reparations, contributions by private donors and the private sector; invite the private sector, academia and civil society as well as actors at sub-national level, such as cities, hospitals and others, to enter into partnerships with Ukrainian counterparts;

welcome the concerted efforts to ensure a robust follow-up and engagement to Ukraine’s recovery process by international partners, such as the establishment of an international platform for Ukraine’s recovery and the initiative of the G7 Presidency to convene an international high-level experts conference; welcome the offer of the United Kingdom to host the next conference.