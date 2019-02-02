Our focus is on people and dialogue, says OSCE Chief Monitor in Ukraine at Permanent Council in Vienna

VIENNA, 1 February 2019 – Although there was a decrease in the level of violence following a recommitment to the ceasefire on the occasion of the New Year/Christmas festivities, an increase in ceasefire violations in recent weeks has again brought more suffering to civilians living along the contact line, the Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), Ertugrul Apakan, said in his address to the OSCE Permanent Council today in Vienna.

Briefing representatives of the OSCE’s participating States and Partners for Co-operation, Apakan called for a full and sustainable ceasefire and the full withdrawal of heavy weapons, in particular from populated areas. He also emphasized the threat posed by the continued presence of mines and unexploded ordnance. “We are hopeful that we will see in the coming months renewed efforts in the field of humanitarian mine action, to enhance safety around schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and entry-exit check points,” he said.

Citing the example of many women on the contact line – who have remained to ensure the maintenance of facilities critical to the well-being of the civilian population – Apakan said the priority must be on protecting civilians. “In line with the Slovak OSCE Chairmanship’s priorities, the Mission will increase its focus on people, on dialogue, and on peacebuilding,” he said. “Inclusivity is a crucial aspect of these efforts.”