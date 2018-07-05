Osnat Lubrani assumes duties as UN Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine [EN/UK/RU]

Kyiv, 5 July 2018 – Ms. Osnat Lubrani assumed her duties as UN Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine.

Prior to leading the United Nations in Ukraine, Ms. Lubrani served as UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for the Republic of Fiji (2013-2018), with multi-country responsibilities for nine other Small Island Developing States (the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu). Since 2014, she was also designated as UN Humanitarian Coordinator for response to several disasters caused by extreme weather events.

Previously, Ms. Lubrani served as the UN Development Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Kosovo (2009-2013), working closely with the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General overseeing the UN peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). Before that, she was seconded to UNDP’s Bureau for Conflict Prevention and Recovery to support UNDP in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Earlier, Ms. Lubrani held several management positions with UNIFEM in New York Headquarters as well as in the field, including as Regional Director for Central and Eastern Europe, and as Director of the Liaison Office in Brussels.

Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Lubrani was a human rights and development consultant in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (then Zaire), and produced and directed documentary films.

Ms. Lubrani holds a Masters’ degree in International Affairs from Columbia University in New York, a Masters’ degree in Film and Television Production from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology and History of Africa from Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Ms. Lubrani is a citizen of the USA and Israel, and is fluent in English, French and Hebrew.

The United Nations in Ukraine works with the Government and the people of Ukraine to build a culture of dignity, through understanding of and respect for human rights, towards a peaceful and transformed Ukraine. The special attention of the United Nations is given to the needs and aspirations of the most marginalized and vulnerable populations in Ukraine. This approach builds on the core SDG concept of equitable development for all, ‘leaving no one behind’.

The United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Ukraine is composed of representatives of UN specialized agencies, funds and programmes, accredited in Ukraine.

The work of the UN in Ukraine is guided by the Government of Ukraine - United Nations Partnership Framework 2018-2022, which defines common strategic planning basis for UN development operations and assistance at country level for the next five years in four main areas:

-Sustainable economic growth, environment and employment;

-Equitable access to quality and inclusive services and social protection;

-Democratic governance, rule of law and civic participation;

-Human security, social cohesion and recovery with a particular focus on Eastern Ukraine.

For more information please visit www.un.org.ua or call +38 044 253 9363.