OSCE Spot Report 8/2020: Members of the armed formations continued to deny SMM passage at three checkpoints in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region

KYIV 2 April 2020

On 2 April, members of the armed formations again denied three attempts of the SMM to cross into non-government-controlled areas in Donetsk region as well as an attempt to cross into government-controlled areas in Luhansk region, all along official crossing routes.

At about 10:25 at the checkpoint of the armed formations south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk), a member of the armed formations denied an SMM foot patrol – comprising two members walking from non-government-controlled areas – passage into government-controlled areas, saying that “there were no changes in instructions and that the checkpoint was closed for all, including the SMM”.

At about 10:11 at a checkpoint near Verkhnoshyrokivske (formerly Oktiabr, non-government-controlled, 85km south of Donetsk), two members of the armed formations (one visibly armed) denied an SMM patrol – comprising two vehicles and six members travelling from government-controlled areas – passage into non-government-controlled areas, citing “orders from superior command”.

At about 10:54 at a checkpoint near Olenivka (non-government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk), six members of the armed formations (five visibly armed) denied an SMM patrol – comprising two vehicles and six members travelling from government-controlled areas – passage into non-government-controlled areas, citing “orders from superior command”.

At about 11:06 at a checkpoint near Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 38km north-east of Donetsk), three armed members of the armed formations denied an SMM patrol – comprising two vehicles and four members travelling from government-controlled areas – passage into non-government-controlled areas, citing “orders from their commanders”.

The Mission began facing repeated denials when attempting to cross into non-government-controlled areas at checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region on 21 March and Luhansk region on 23 March (see SMM Spot Reports 2/2020, 3/2020, 4/2020, 5/2020, 6/2020 and 7/2020). They restrict the SMM’s freedom of movement across the contact line, thus impeding the implementation of its Mandate throughout the country.

With regard to COVID-19, the SMM has introduced a number of stringent mitigation measures into its operational procedures. These include strict adherence to social distancing rules both internally and with external interlocutors, daily temperature checks, use of PPE, and minimizing the number of personnel in vehicles.

