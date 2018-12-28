28 Dec 2018

OSCE Special Representative Sajdik and Chief Monitor Apakan welcome recommitment to cease fire in eastern Ukraine

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 27 Dec 2018 View Original

KYIV, 27 December 2018 – The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and to the Trilateral Contact Group, Martin Sajdik, and the Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), Ertugrul Apakan, welcomed today the sides’ recommitment to the ceasefire on the occasion of the New Year/Christmas festivities.

The recommitment, which is due to come into effect at 00:01 (EET) on 29 December 2018, requires that the sides take concrete measures, said Ambassador Sajdik. “A meaningful, sustainable and long-lasting ceasefire requires that orders to cease fire are issued, discipline is maintained and the safe and secure access of the OSCE SMM throughout Ukraine is ensured in accordance with its mandate,” he said. “Promises made to people in eastern Ukraine must be kept.”

Ambassador Apakan said that the recommitment was specifically made to minimize risk to the civilian population. “This time of year is a time for hope and healing, when families come together and the gift of life is renewed and embraced,” he said. “They want and deserve peace.”

