Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 99/2021 issued on 30 April 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 82 ceasefire violations, including 27 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 15 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 36 ceasefire violations, including six explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 22 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.
- A man was injured due to an explosion while on a tractor near government-controlled Hnutove, Donetsk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM observed anti-tank mines, some seen for the first time and assessed as not recently laid, near government-controlled Shyrokyne and non-government-controlled Sakhanka, Donetsk region.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region. Its mini-UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.
- The SMM monitored the security situation in south-east Kherson region.