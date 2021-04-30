Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 99/2021 issued on 30 April 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 82 ceasefire violations, including 27 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 15 ceasefire violations in the region.
  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 36 ceasefire violations, including six explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 22 ceasefire violations in the region.
  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.
  • A man was injured due to an explosion while on a tractor near government-controlled Hnutove, Donetsk region.
  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
  • The SMM observed anti-tank mines, some seen for the first time and assessed as not recently laid, near government-controlled Shyrokyne and non-government-controlled Sakhanka, Donetsk region.
  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region. Its mini-UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.
  • The SMM monitored the security situation in south-east Kherson region.

Related Content