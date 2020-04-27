Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 99/2020 issued on 27 April 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 April 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 24 and 25 April, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
- Between the evenings of 25 and 26 April, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.
- The SMM followed up on reports of gunfire damage to civilian properties in Holmivskyi and in the Petrovskyi district of Donetsk city, both in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government- and non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
- It continued to monitor and facilitate adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.
- The SMM saw that three entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions remained close amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*