OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 98/2021 issued on 29 April 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 15 ceasefire violations, all explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 217 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 22 ceasefire violations, including eight explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 148 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM observed anti-tank mines, most seen for the first time and assessed as not recently laid, in non-government-controlled Yasne and government-controlled Nevelske and Avdiivka, all in Donetsk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs, maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region and monitored areas close to the border in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.