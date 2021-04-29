Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 98/2021 issued on 29 April 2021

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 15 ceasefire violations, all explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 217 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 22 ceasefire violations, including eight explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 148 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM observed anti-tank mines, most seen for the first time and assessed as not recently laid, in non-government-controlled Yasne and government-controlled Nevelske and Avdiivka, all in Donetsk region.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs, maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region and monitored areas close to the border in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in government-controlled Taramchuk in Donetsk region and at a railway station in non-government-controlled Voznesenivka in Luhansk region. Its mini- and mid-range unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.

