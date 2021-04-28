OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 97/2021 issued on 28 April 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 217 ceasefire violations, including 79 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 205 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 148 ceasefire violations, including 47 explosions.

In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored various checkpoints in south-east Kherson region.