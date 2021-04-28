Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 97/2021 issued on 28 April 2021

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 217 ceasefire violations, including 79 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 205 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 148 ceasefire violations, including 47 explosions.
    In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM monitored various checkpoints in south-east Kherson region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its mini-unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*

