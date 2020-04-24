OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 97/2020 issued on 24 April 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 April 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle which was flying over areas near Chermalyk, Donetsk region.

Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage at checkpoints near Verkhnoshyrokivske, Donetsk region, and south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge, Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska. It recorded ceasefire violations and saw a person near a former position of the armed formations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske. The Mission also recorded three persons inside trenches belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a government-controlled area of Luhansk region and in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The Mission monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

The SMM saw that two entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions remained closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.