Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 96/2021 issued on 27 April 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 205 ceasefire violations, including 123 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 125 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded four ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district, Syhnalne and Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

  • Members of the armed formations again denied the Mission passage at a checkpoint near Olenivka, Donetsk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including again at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.

