OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 96/2021 issued on 27 April 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 205 ceasefire violations, including 123 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 125 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded four ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district, Syhnalne and Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

Members of the armed formations again denied the Mission passage at a checkpoint near Olenivka, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.