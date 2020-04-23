OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 96/2020 issued on 23 April 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 April 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The Mission’s passage continued to be denied at checkpoints of the armed formations near Horlivka, Donetsk region and south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge, Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska. It recorded ceasefire violations and saw a person near a former position of the armed formations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske. The Mission also recorded five persons near a former position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The Mission monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure, as well as demining activities, including at a cemetery in a government-controlled area of Donetsk region.

The SMM saw that two entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions remained close amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*