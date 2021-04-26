OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 95/2021 issued on 26 April 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 23 and 25 April, the SMM recorded 382 ceasefire violations, including 297 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 374 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 23 and 25 April, the Mission recorded nine ceasefire violations, including two explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

A boy was injured by the explosion of an object on 14 April in government-controlled Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was damaged in emergency landing due to dual GPS signal interference.* - The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The SMM monitored various checkpoints and areas near the Sea of Azov in south-east Kherson region and observed an unchanged security situation.