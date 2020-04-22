OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 95/2020 issued on 22 April 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and significantly more in Luhansk region.

The Mission’s passage continued to be denied at checkpoints of the armed formations near Olenivka, Donetsk region and south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge, Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities, including at cemeteries in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.