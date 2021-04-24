Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 94/2021 issued on 24 April 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 374 ceasefire violations, including 133 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 488 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded two ceasefire violations, both explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded six ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM followed up on the deaths of two men and injuries to two other men due to a hand-grenade explosion in non-government-controlled Snizhne, Donetsk region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near Marinka and Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and saw people inside the latter two areas during night time.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*