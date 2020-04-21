OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 94/2020 issued on 21 April 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 20 April 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission’s passage continued to be denied at checkpoints of the armed formations near Horlivka, Donetsk region and south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge, Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted mines close to the disengagement area near Petrivske and persons inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government- and non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

The Mission monitored and facilitated adherence to a localized ceasefire to enable vegetation clearance, inspection and maintenance of railway tracks near Vilkhove, Luhansk region.