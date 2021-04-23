Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 93/2021 issued on 23 April 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 488 ceasefire violations, including in total 370 undetermined explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 276 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded six ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM saw damage caused by gunfire to an inhabited apartment in non-government-controlled Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in a government-controlled area of Zaitseve, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.
- The Mission monitored various checkpoints along the administrative boundary line and the Sea of Azov and along the North Crimean Canal in south-east Kherson region.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Diakove, Luhansk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*