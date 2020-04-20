Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 93/2020 issued on 20 April 2020
Attachments
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 17 and 18 April, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Between the evenings of 18 and 19 April, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.
- The SMM followed up on reports of a civilian fatality caused by shelling in Shyroka Balka, Donetsk region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying over areas near Kalynove, Luhansk region.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions at checkpoints near Olenivka, Horlivka and Verkhnoshyrokivske, and south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable vegetation clearance, inspection and maintenance of railway tracks near Vilkhove in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.