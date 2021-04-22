Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 92/2021 issued on 22 April 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 276 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 279 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded three ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) spotted people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • SMM UAVs spotted anti-tank mines, some for the first time, on both sides of the contact line.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region, and at a heavy weapons holding area and a compound in government-controlled areas. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*

