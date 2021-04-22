OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 92/2021 issued on 22 April 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 276 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 279 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded three ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) spotted people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

SMM UAVs spotted anti-tank mines, some for the first time, on both sides of the contact line.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.