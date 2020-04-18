OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 92/2020 issued on 18 April 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage towards government-controlled areas at a checkpoint south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge,

Luhansk region as well as towards non-government-controlled areas at a checkpoint near Olenivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, and Zolote. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities, including at cemeteries in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.