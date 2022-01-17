OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 9/2022 issued on 17 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 14 and 16 January, the SMM recorded 129 ceasefire violations, including 20 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 49 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 14 and 16 January, the Mission recorded 214 ceasefire violations, including 118 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 105 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded one ceasefire violation inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited two border crossing points and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.