OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 9/2022 issued on 15 January 2022
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 14 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 49 ceasefire violations, including two explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 175 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 105 ceasefire violations, including 30 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 151 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in non-government-controlled Vasylivka, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske.
- The SMM monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission visited a border crossing point and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its UAVs encountered instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*