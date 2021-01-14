Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 9/2021 issued on 14 January 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 47 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 76 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded 11 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle spotted fresh impact craters near Molodizhne, Luhansk region, which were not seen in imagery from 8 January.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*