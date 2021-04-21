Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 91/2021 issued on 21 April 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 20 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 279 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 138 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded three ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 27 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas during night time.
- In violation of withdrawal lines, SMM unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) spotted weapons on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region, including 12 multiple launch rocket systems, six near Kaiutyne and six near Chornukhyne.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point outside government control near Voznesenivka. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.