OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 91/2020 issued on 17 April 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage towards nongovernment-controlled areas at a checkpoint near Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region as well as towards government-controlled areas at a checkpoint south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge, Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities, including at cemeteries in government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM facilitated and monitored the mutual release and exchange of detainees related to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.