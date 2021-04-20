Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 90/2021 issued on 20 April 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 138 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 93 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 27 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 59 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM was unable to access its camera site at Oktiabr mine near non-government-controlled Donetsk city. SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were assessed as targeted by small-arms fire near government-controlled Krasnohorivka and non-government-controlled Yasne, Syhnalne, and Petrivske in Donetsk region.

  • The Mission followed up on reports of the death of a girl due to the explosion of a hand grenade in non-government-controlled Snizhne, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*

