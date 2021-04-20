OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 90/2021 issued on 20 April 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 138 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 93 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 27 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 59 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM was unable to access its camera site at Oktiabr mine near non-government-controlled Donetsk city. SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were assessed as targeted by small-arms fire near government-controlled Krasnohorivka and non-government-controlled Yasne, Syhnalne, and Petrivske in Donetsk region.

The Mission followed up on reports of the death of a girl due to the explosion of a hand grenade in non-government-controlled Snizhne, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.