Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 90/2020 issued on 16 April 2020
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage towards nongovernment-controlled areas at checkpoints near Verkhnoshyrokivske, Donetsk region and south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge, Luhansk region.*
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.
- The Mission monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance and construction of civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities, including at cemeteries in government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission visited a border crossing point in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.