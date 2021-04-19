OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 89/2021 issued on 19 April 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 18 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 16 and 18 April, the SMM recorded 267 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 199 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 16 and 18 April, the Mission recorded 65 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM saw fresh damage due to small-arms fire to two windows of a house in non-government-controlled Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored various checkpoints along the administrative boundary line and the Sea of Azov in south-east Kherson region.