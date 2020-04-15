OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 89/2020 issued on 15 April 2020

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The Mission observed damage to a railway station and a residential building in Yasynuvata.

• Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage towards nongovernment-controlled areas at a checkpoint near Horlivka, Donetsk region and towards government-controlled areas at a checkpoint south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge, Luhansk region.* • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. At a checkpoint of the armed formations inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska, it observed the installation of new booths.

• The SMM monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance and construction of civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities at cemeteries in governmentcontrolled areas of Luhansk region.

• The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*