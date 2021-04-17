Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 88/2021 issued on 17 April 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 199 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 1,591 ceasefire violations in the region, 1,528 of which were assessed as a probable live-fire exercise in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 51 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles on three occasions near government-controlled Verkhnotoretske, and near non-government-controlled Yasne and Syhnalne, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMMspotted anti-tank mines near Dolomitne, Holmivskyi, Uzhivka, Marinka and Donetsk city, some for the first time.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at six entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission saw trucks and cars bearing the logos of an international humanitarian organisation cross the contact line and travel towards non-government-controlled areas near Olenivka, Donetsk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming and its long-range UAV flight was again cancelled due to dual GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by jamming.*