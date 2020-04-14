OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 88/2020 issued on 14 April 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The SMM heard impacts close to its position near the Donetsk Filtration Station.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage towards nongovernment-controlled areas at a checkpoint near Olenivka, Donetsk region, as well as at a checkpoint south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge, Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw a person inside the disengagement area near Zolote during night hours.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-governmentcontrolled areas of both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance and construction of civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.