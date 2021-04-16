Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 87/2021 issued on 16 April 2021

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 1,591 ceasefire violations, 1,528 of which were assessed as a probable live-fire exercise in a non-government-controlled area near the Donetsk Filtration Station. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 118 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 51 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 13 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near government-controlled Pobeda and Marinka, Donetsk region. The SMM lost spatial control of its mini-UAV in government-controlled Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenanc e and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission saw trucks and cars bearing logos of international humanitarian organisations cross the contact line and travel towards non-government-controlled areas near Novotroitske and Olenivka, Donetsk region, and near Shchastia, Luhansk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming and its long-range UAV flight was again cancelled due to dual GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by jamming.*

