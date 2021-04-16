OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 87/2021 issued on 16 April 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 1,591 ceasefire violations, 1,528 of which were assessed as a probable live-fire exercise in a non-government-controlled area near the Donetsk Filtration Station. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 118 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 51 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 13 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near government-controlled Pobeda and Marinka, Donetsk region. The SMM lost spatial control of its mini-UAV in government-controlled Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenanc e and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission saw trucks and cars bearing logos of international humanitarian organisations cross the contact line and travel towards non-government-controlled areas near Novotroitske and Olenivka, Donetsk region, and near Shchastia, Luhansk region.