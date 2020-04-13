Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 87/2020 issued on 13 April 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 12 April 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 10 and 11 April, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Between the evenings of 11 and 12 April, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region, compared with the previous 24 hours. It recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM saw damage caused by shelling to a functional school (currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak) and residential buildings in the Kuibyshevskyi district of non-government-controlled Donetsk city.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage towards non-government-controlled areas at checkpoints near Olenivka and Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region, as well as towards non-government-controlled and government-controlled areas at a checkpoint south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge, Luhansk region.*
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations, including an explosion assessed as an impact of an undetermined weapon, in the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance of and repairs to civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*