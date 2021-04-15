OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 86/2021 issued on 15 April 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 14 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 118 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 54 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 13 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM lost spatial control of its mid-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Lebedynske, Donetsk region. Earlier in the flight, the UAV experienced GPS signal interference. The UAV was subsequently recovered.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure and recorded 50 ceasefire violations, including eight undetermined explosions, close to the Donetsk Filtration Station.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.