OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 86/2020 issued on 11 April 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage towards non-government-controlled areas at a checkpoint near Horlivka, Donetsk region and towards government-controlled areas at a checkpoint south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw two people close to former military positions in the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas, as well as mines inside the latter.

The Mission saw for the first time anti-personnel mines in a field north of the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance and construction of civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.