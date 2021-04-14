OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 85/2021 issued on 14 April 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 54 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 40 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), once near Olenivka and twice near Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure and recorded four undetermined explosions close to the Donetsk Filtration Station.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.