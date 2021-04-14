Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 85/2021 issued on 14 April 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 54 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 40 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), once near Olenivka and twice near Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure and recorded four undetermined explosions close to the Donetsk Filtration Station.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its mini-UAVs experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming, and its long-range UAV flight was again cancelled due to dual GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by jamming.*

Related Content