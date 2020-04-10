OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 85/2020 issued on 10 April 2020

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

• In Donetsk region, small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) flying over areas near Petrivske and Hranitne, one of which was lost and assessed to have crashed near Petrivske.* • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage towards nongovernment-controlled areas at checkpoints in Donetsk region and at a checkpoint in Luhansk region.* • The Mission recorded two projectiles in flight inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska.

• It continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske, and saw a person inside a trench near the northern edge of the Zolote disengagement area.

• The SMM monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance and construction of civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities.

• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*